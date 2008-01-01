|<imgrc="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/233/23362780.jpg">
Every Ghanaian Living Everywhere (EGLE)
|
Great Consolidated Popular Party
|
Peoples National Convention (PNC)
The "Grand Coalition" was a coalition between the Every Ghanaian Living Everywhere (EGLE) party, the People’s National Convention (PNC) and the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) for the 2004 Presidential elections. The Presidential Candidate was Dr. Edward Mahama (PNC), and the vice presidential candidate was Dan Ofori Atta, who is also the chairman of the EGLE party.