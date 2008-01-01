You are here: HomeCountryMinisters

Ministers

Note. This list of Ministers is complete and subject to review when new appointments are made or a Pesidential reshuffle.

Cabinet Ministers

Minister of Education Prof Jane Nana Opoku Agyemang
Minister of Interior Mark Owen Woyongo
Minister of Local Government and Rural Development  Julius Debrah
Minister of Women and Children's Affairs Nana Oye Lithur
Ministry of Energy and Petroleum Mr. Emmanuel Armarh Kofi Buah
Minister of Finance Mr Seth Terkper
Minister of Trade and Industry Ekwow Spio-Garbrah
Minister of Defence Benjamin Bewa-Nyog Kunbuor
Minister of Roads and Highways Alhaji Inusah Fuseini
Minister of Communication Dr Edward Omane Boamah
Minister of Health  Dr. Kwaku Agyeman-Mensah
Minister of Food and Agriculture Fifi Fiavi Franklin Kwetey
Minister of Justice and Attorney-General  Mrs. Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong
Minister of Water Resources, Works and Housing Alhaji Collins Dauda
Minister of Environment Science and Technology Mr Akwasi Oppong-Fosu
Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Nii Osah Mills
Minister of Transport Mrs. Dzifa Attivor
Minister of Employment and Social Welfare Haruna Iddrisu
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Ms Hannah Tetteh
Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Madam Hanny-Sherry Ayittey

Non Cabinet Ministers

Ministry of Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs Dr. Henry Seidu Daanaa
Ministry of Youth and Sports Mahama Ayariga
Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Mrs. Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare

Ministers of State

Minister of State  Alhaji Rashid Pelpuo
Minister of State  Mrs. Comfort Ghansah
Minister of State  Dr. Mustapha Ahmed
Minister of State  Elvis Afriyie- Ankrah
Minister of State  Alhassan Azong

Regional Ministers

Eastern

Antwi Boasiako Sekyere
Ashanti

Mr. Samuel Sarpong
Central

Aquinas Quansah
Brong Ahafo

Mr. Eric Opoku
Upper West

Alhaji Amin Amidu Sulemani
Greater Accra

Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo
Volta Helen Adjoa Ntoso
Western

Paul Evans Aidoo
Northern

Alhaji Limuna Mohammed Muniru
Upper East

Mr. James Zuugah Tiigah

Members Of Council Of State

General Seth Kofi Obeng Former General Officer Commanding the Ghana Armed Forces
Mr Christopher Kobla Dewornu Former Inspector General of Police
Professor John Nabilla President of the National House of Chiefs
Nana Osei Asibey Otumfuo Deebuosohene at the Manhyia Palace
Mr John Henry Martey Newman Presidential Appointee
Dr Rabiatu Deinyo Ammah Presidential Appointee
Mrs Cecilia Johnson Presidential Appointee
Mr Patrick Enyonam Agboba (Togbe Sri III) Presidential Appointee
Mr Rasheed Sulemana Mahama Presidential Appointee
Okogyeman Kwaku Gyamprah III Presidential Appointee
Mr David Kangah Presidential Appointee
Mrs Ama Benyiwa-Doe Presidential Appointee
Sir Dr Edward Nminyuor Gyader Presidential Appointee
Pastor Abraham Kwaku Adusei Presidential Appointee
Nana Saa Gyamfuaa II Brong Ahafo Region
Nana Asiama Poku Afrifa II Ashanti Region
Vo-Naa Bawah Mohammed Baba Northern Region
Torgbui Binah Lawluvi VI Volta Region
Rt Rev Dr Jacob Kofi Ayeebo Upper East Region
Mr George Kofi Dadzie Western Region
Guli-Naa Seidu Bhat Braimah Upper West Region
Nana Kodua Kesse II Eastern Region
Dr Percival Alfred Kuranchie Central Region