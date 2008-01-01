Ministers

Note. This list of Ministers is complete and subject to review when new appointments are made or a Pesidential reshuffle.

Cabinet Ministers

Minister of Education Prof Jane Nana Opoku Agyemang Minister of Interior Mark Owen Woyongo Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Julius Debrah Minister of Women and Children's Affairs Nana Oye Lithur Ministry of Energy and Petroleum Mr. Emmanuel Armarh Kofi Buah Minister of Finance Mr Seth Terkper Minister of Trade and Industry Ekwow Spio-Garbrah Minister of Defence Benjamin Bewa-Nyog Kunbuor Minister of Roads and Highways Alhaji Inusah Fuseini Minister of Communication Dr Edward Omane Boamah Minister of Health Dr. Kwaku Agyeman-Mensah Minister of Food and Agriculture Fifi Fiavi Franklin Kwetey Minister of Justice and Attorney-General Mrs. Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong Minister of Water Resources, Works and Housing Alhaji Collins Dauda Minister of Environment Science and Technology Mr Akwasi Oppong-Fosu Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Nii Osah Mills Minister of Transport Mrs. Dzifa Attivor Minister of Employment and Social Welfare Haruna Iddrisu Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Ms Hannah Tetteh Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Madam Hanny-Sherry Ayittey

Non Cabinet Ministers

Ministry of Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs Dr. Henry Seidu Daanaa Ministry of Youth and Sports Mahama Ayariga Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Mrs. Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare

Ministers of State

Minister of State Alhaji Rashid Pelpuo Minister of State Mrs. Comfort Ghansah Minister of State Dr. Mustapha Ahmed Minister of State Elvis Afriyie- Ankrah Minister of State Alhassan Azong

Regional Ministers

Eastern Antwi Boasiako Sekyere Ashanti Mr. Samuel Sarpong Central Aquinas Quansah Brong Ahafo Mr. Eric Opoku Upper West Alhaji Amin Amidu Sulemani Greater Accra Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo Volta Helen Adjoa Ntoso Western Paul Evans Aidoo Northern Alhaji Limuna Mohammed Muniru Upper East Mr. James Zuugah Tiigah

Members Of Council Of State

General Seth Kofi Obeng Former General Officer Commanding the Ghana Armed Forces Mr Christopher Kobla Dewornu Former Inspector General of Police Professor John Nabilla President of the National House of Chiefs Nana Osei Asibey Otumfuo Deebuosohene at the Manhyia Palace Mr John Henry Martey Newman Presidential Appointee Dr Rabiatu Deinyo Ammah Presidential Appointee Mrs Cecilia Johnson Presidential Appointee Mr Patrick Enyonam Agboba (Togbe Sri III) Presidential Appointee Mr Rasheed Sulemana Mahama Presidential Appointee Okogyeman Kwaku Gyamprah III Presidential Appointee Mr David Kangah Presidential Appointee Mrs Ama Benyiwa-Doe Presidential Appointee Sir Dr Edward Nminyuor Gyader Presidential Appointee Pastor Abraham Kwaku Adusei Presidential Appointee Nana Saa Gyamfuaa II Brong Ahafo Region Nana Asiama Poku Afrifa II Ashanti Region Vo-Naa Bawah Mohammed Baba Northern Region Torgbui Binah Lawluvi VI Volta Region Rt Rev Dr Jacob Kofi Ayeebo Upper East Region Mr George Kofi Dadzie Western Region Guli-Naa Seidu Bhat Braimah Upper West Region Nana Kodua Kesse II Eastern Region Dr Percival Alfred Kuranchie Central Region





