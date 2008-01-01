You are here: HomeCountryRepublic

District Assemblies


Below is a list of all the districts in Ghana arranged by alphabetical order. Click on the web address on the left to visit the corresponding website of the district assembly. For further information on each district, click on its name to be taken to its profile.

Districts in Ghana are second-level administrative subdivisions of Ghana, below the level of region.

The local government system consists of a Regional Co-ordinating Council, a four-tier Metropolitan and a three-tier Municipal/District Assemblies Structure. The District Assemblies are either Metropolitan (population over 250,000), Municipal (population over 95,000) or District (population 75,000 and over).

ROLE

A Metropolitan/Municipal/District Assembly is:

  • Created as the pivot of administrative and developmental decision-making in the district and the basic unit of government administration.
  • Assigned with deliberative, legislative as well as executive functions.
  • Established as a monolithic structure to which is assigned the responsibility of the totality of government to bring about integration of political, administrative and development support needed to achieve a more equitable allocation of power, wealth, and geographically dispersed development in Ghana.
  • Constituted as the Planning Authority for the District.

SUB-BODIES

These are the Urban/Town/Zonal/Area Councils and the Unit Committees. In the performance of its function the District Assembly works through the Executive Committee. This includes the Social Services Sub-Committee, Works Sub-Committee, Finance Administration and Development Planning Sub-Committee among others.

The Executive Committee is presided over by the District Chief Executive and consists of not more than one-third of the total members of the Assembly excluding the Presiding member.

 Akuapim South (New) Eastern
aakda.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Abura/Asebu/Kwamankese Central
ama.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Accra Metropolitan Greater Accra
- Ada West (New) Greater Accra
- Adaklu (New) Volta
adansinorth.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Adansi North Ashanti
adansisouth.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Adansi South Ashanti
adentan.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Adentan municipal Greater Accra
- Afadjato (New) Volta
afigyakwabre.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Afigya-Kwabre Ashanti
- Afram Plains South (New) Eastern
agonaeast.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Agona East Central
agonawest.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Agona West Municipal Central
adakluanyigbe.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Agotime Ziope Volta
ahafoanonorth.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Ahafo Ano North Ashanti
ahafoanosouth.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Ahafo Ano South Ashanti
http://ahantawest.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Ahanta West Western
http://aeeda.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Ajumako/Enyan/Essiam Central
- Akatsi North (New) Volta
http://akatsi.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Akatsi South Volta
http://akuapemnorth.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Akuapim North Eastern
http://akyemansa.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Akyemansa Eastern
http://amansiecentral.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Amansie Central Ashanti
http://amansiewest.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Amansie West Ashanti
http://aowinsuaman.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Aowin Western
http://asanteakimnorth.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Asante Akim Central Municipal Ashanti
- Asante Akim North (New) Ashanti
http://asanteakimsouth.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Asante Akim South Ashanti
http://ashaiman.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Ashaiman Municipal Greater Accra
http://aobda.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Asikuma/Odoben/Brakwa Central
- Asokore Mampong Municipal (New) Ashanti
http://assinnorth.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Assin North Municipal Central
http://assinsouth.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Assin South Central
http://asunafonorth.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Asunafo North Municipal Brong Ahafo
http://asunafosouth.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Asunafo South Brong Ahafo
http://asuogyaman.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Asuogyaman Eastern
http://asutifi.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Asutifi Brong Ahafo
- Asutifi South (New) Brong Ahafo
http://atebubuamantin.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Brong Ahafo
http://atiwa.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Atiwa Eastern
http://atwimakwanwoma.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Atwima Kwanwoma Ashanti
http://atwimamponua.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Atwima Mponua Ashanti
http://atwimanwabiagya.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Atwima Nwabiagya Ashanti
http://awutusenya.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Awutu-Senya Central
- Awutu-Senya-East (New) Central
- Ayensuano (New) Eastern
- Banda (New) Brong Ahafo
http://bawkumunicipal.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Bawku Municipal Upper East
http://bawkuwest.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Bawku West Upper East
- Bekwai Municipal Ashanti
http://berekum.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Berekum Municipal Brong Ahafo
http://bia.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Bia Western
- Bia East (New) Western
http://biakoye.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Biakoye Volta
http://bab.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Bibiani/Anhwiaso/Bekwai Western
- Binduri (New) Upper East
http://birimcentral.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Birim Central Municipal Eastern
http://birimnorth.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Birim North Eastern
http://birimsouth.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Birim South Eastern
- Bodi (New) Western
http://bole.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Bole Northern
http://bolga.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Bolgatanga Municipal Upper East
http://bongo.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Bongo Upper East
http://bosomefreho.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Bosome Freho Ashanti
http://bosomtwe.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Bosomtwe Ashanti
http://builsa.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Builsa Upper East
- Builsa South (New) Upper East
http://bunkpurugu.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Bunkpurugu-Yunyoo Northern
http://capecoast.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Cape Coast Metropolitan Central
http://centralgonja.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Central Gonja Northern
http://northtongu.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Central Tongu Volta
http://chereponi.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Chereponi Northern
- Daffiama Bussie Issa (New) Upper West
http://dangmeeast.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Dangme East Greater Accra
http://dangmewest.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Dangme West Greater Accra
- Denkyembour (New) Eastern
http://dormaaeast.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Dormaa East Brong Ahafo
http://dormaa.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Dormaa Municipal Brong Ahafo
- Dormaa West (New) Brong Ahafo
http://eastakim.ghanadistricts.gov.gh East Akim Municipal Eastern
http://eastgonja.ghanadistricts.gov.gh East Gonja Northern
http://eastmamprusi.ghanadistricts.gov.gh East Mamprusi Northern
http://effutu.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Effutu Municipal Central
http://ejisujuaben.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Ejisu-Juaben Municipal Ashanti
http://ejurasekyedumase.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Ejura/Sekyedumase Ashanti
- Ekumfi (New) Central
http://ellembele.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Ellembele Western
http://fanteakwa.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Fanteakwa Eastern
- Ga Central (New) Greater Accra
http://gaeast.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Ga East Municipal Greater Accra
http://weija.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Ga South Municipal Greater Accra
http://gawest.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Ga West Municipal Greater Accra
http://garutempane.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Garu-Tempane Upper East
http://gomoaeast.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Gomoa East Central
http://gomoawest.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Gomoa West Central
http://gushegu.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Gushiegu Northern
http://ho.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Ho Municipal Volta
http://howest.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Ho West (New) Volta
http://hohoe.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Hohoe Municipal Volta
http://jamannorth.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Jaman North Brong Ahafo
http://jamansouth.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Jaman South Brong Ahafo
http://jasikan.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Jasikan Volta
http://jirapa.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Jirapa Upper West
http://jomoro.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Jomoro Western
http://juaboso.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Juaboso Western
http://kadjebi.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Kadjebi Volta
http://karaga.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Karaga Northern
http://kassenanankana.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Kassena Nankana East Upper East
http://kassenanankanawest.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Kassena Nankana West Upper East
http://keta.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Keta Municipal Volta
http://ketusouth.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Ketu South Municipal Volta
http://ketunorth.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Ketu North Volta
http://kintamponorth.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Kintampo North Municipal Brong Ahafo
http://kintamposouth.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Kintampo South Brong Ahafo
http://keea.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Komenda/Edina/Eguafo/Abirem Municipal Central
http://kpandai.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Kpandai Northern
http://kpando.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Kpando Municipal Volta
- Kpone Katamanso (New) Greater Accra
http://krachieast.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Krachi East Volta
- Krachi Nchumuru ( New ) Volta
http://krachiwest.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Krachi West Volta
http://kma.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Kumasi Metropolitan Ashanti
http://sekyereaframplains.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Kumawu Ashanti
- Kumbungu (New) Northern
http://kwabre.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Kwabre East Ashanti
http://kwaebibirem.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Kwaebibirem Eastern
http://kwahueast.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Kwahu East Eastern
http://kwahunorth.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Kwahu North Eastern
http://kwahusouth.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Kwahu South Eastern
http://kwahuwest.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Kwahu West Municipal Eastern
- La Dade-Kotopon Municipal (New) Greater Accra
- La-Nkwantanang-Madina (New) Greater Accra
http://lambussiekani.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Lambussie Karni new Upper West
http://lawra.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Lawra Upper West
http://ledzokukukrowor.ghanadistricts.gov.gh Ledzokuku-Krowor Municipal Greater Accra
<a class="alink" title="view this district's portal (opens in a new window)" href="http://lowermanya.ghanadistricts.gov.gh/" target="_