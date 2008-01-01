District Assemblies



Below is a list of all the districts in Ghana arranged by alphabetical order. Click on the web address on the left to visit the corresponding website of the district assembly. For further information on each district, click on its name to be taken to its profile.



Districts in Ghana are second-level administrative subdivisions of Ghana, below the level of region.



The local government system consists of a Regional Co-ordinating Council, a four-tier Metropolitan and a three-tier Municipal/District Assemblies Structure. The District Assemblies are either Metropolitan (population over 250,000), Municipal (population over 95,000) or District (population 75,000 and over).



ROLE



A Metropolitan/Municipal/District Assembly is:





Created as the pivot of administrative and developmental decision-making in the district and the basic unit of government administration.

Assigned with deliberative, legislative as well as executive functions.

Established as a monolithic structure to which is assigned the responsibility of the totality of government to bring about integration of political, administrative and development support needed to achieve a more equitable allocation of power, wealth, and geographically dispersed development in Ghana.

Constituted as the Planning Authority for the District.

SUB-BODIES



These are the Urban/Town/Zonal/Area Councils and the Unit Committees. In the performance of its function the District Assembly works through the Executive Committee. This includes the Social Services Sub-Committee, Works Sub-Committee, Finance Administration and Development Planning Sub-Committee among others.



The Executive Committee is presided over by the District Chief Executive and consists of not more than one-third of the total members of the Assembly excluding the Presiding member.





For more information visit: www.ghanadistricts.com