Below is a list of all the districts in Ghana arranged by alphabetical order. Click on the web address on the left to visit the corresponding website of the district assembly. For further information on each district, click on its name to be taken to its profile.
Districts in Ghana are second-level administrative subdivisions of Ghana, below the level of region.
The local government system consists of a Regional Co-ordinating Council, a four-tier Metropolitan and a three-tier Municipal/District Assemblies Structure. The District Assemblies are either Metropolitan (population over 250,000), Municipal (population over 95,000) or District (population 75,000 and over).
ROLE
A Metropolitan/Municipal/District Assembly is:
SUB-BODIES
These are the Urban/Town/Zonal/Area Councils and the Unit Committees. In the performance of its function the District Assembly works through the Executive Committee. This includes the Social Services Sub-Committee, Works Sub-Committee, Finance Administration and Development Planning Sub-Committee among others.
The Executive Committee is presided over by the District Chief Executive and consists of not more than one-third of the total members of the Assembly excluding the Presiding member.
|-
|Akuapim South (New)
|Eastern
|aakda.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Abura/Asebu/Kwamankese
|Central
|ama.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Accra Metropolitan
|Greater Accra
|-
|Ada West (New)
|Greater Accra
|-
|Adaklu (New)
|Volta
|adansinorth.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Adansi North
|Ashanti
|adansisouth.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Adansi South
|Ashanti
|adentan.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Adentan municipal
|Greater Accra
|-
|Afadjato (New)
|Volta
|afigyakwabre.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Afigya-Kwabre
|Ashanti
|-
|Afram Plains South (New)
|Eastern
|agonaeast.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Agona East
|Central
|agonawest.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Agona West Municipal
|Central
|adakluanyigbe.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Agotime Ziope
|Volta
|ahafoanonorth.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Ahafo Ano North
|Ashanti
|ahafoanosouth.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Ahafo Ano South
|Ashanti
|http://ahantawest.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Ahanta West
|Western
|http://aeeda.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Ajumako/Enyan/Essiam
|Central
|-
|Akatsi North (New)
|Volta
|http://akatsi.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Akatsi South
|Volta
|http://akuapemnorth.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Akuapim North
|Eastern
|http://akyemansa.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Akyemansa
|Eastern
|http://amansiecentral.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Amansie Central
|Ashanti
|http://amansiewest.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Amansie West
|Ashanti
|http://aowinsuaman.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Aowin
|Western
|http://asanteakimnorth.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Asante Akim Central Municipal
|Ashanti
|-
|Asante Akim North (New)
|Ashanti
|http://asanteakimsouth.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Asante Akim South
|Ashanti
|http://ashaiman.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Ashaiman Municipal
|Greater Accra
|http://aobda.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Asikuma/Odoben/Brakwa
|Central
|-
|Asokore Mampong Municipal (New)
|Ashanti
|http://assinnorth.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Assin North Municipal
|Central
|http://assinsouth.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Assin South
|Central
|http://asunafonorth.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Asunafo North Municipal
|Brong Ahafo
|http://asunafosouth.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Asunafo South
|Brong Ahafo
|http://asuogyaman.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Asuogyaman
|Eastern
|http://asutifi.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Asutifi
|Brong Ahafo
|-
|Asutifi South (New)
|Brong Ahafo
|http://atebubuamantin.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Atebubu-Amantin Municipal
|Brong Ahafo
|http://atiwa.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Atiwa
|Eastern
|http://atwimakwanwoma.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Atwima Kwanwoma
|Ashanti
|http://atwimamponua.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Atwima Mponua
|Ashanti
|http://atwimanwabiagya.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Atwima Nwabiagya
|Ashanti
|http://awutusenya.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Awutu-Senya
|Central
|-
|Awutu-Senya-East (New)
|Central
|-
|Ayensuano (New)
|Eastern
|-
|Banda (New)
|Brong Ahafo
|http://bawkumunicipal.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Bawku Municipal
|Upper East
|http://bawkuwest.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Bawku West
|Upper East
|-
|Bekwai Municipal
|Ashanti
|http://berekum.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Berekum Municipal
|Brong Ahafo
|http://bia.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Bia
|Western
|-
|Bia East (New)
|Western
|http://biakoye.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Biakoye
|Volta
|http://bab.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Bibiani/Anhwiaso/Bekwai
|Western
|-
|Binduri (New)
|Upper East
|http://birimcentral.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Birim Central Municipal
|Eastern
|http://birimnorth.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Birim North
|Eastern
|http://birimsouth.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Birim South
|Eastern
|-
|Bodi (New)
|Western
|http://bole.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Bole
|Northern
|http://bolga.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Bolgatanga Municipal
|Upper East
|http://bongo.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Bongo
|Upper East
|http://bosomefreho.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Bosome Freho
|Ashanti
|http://bosomtwe.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Bosomtwe
|Ashanti
|http://builsa.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Builsa
|Upper East
|-
|Builsa South (New)
|Upper East
|http://bunkpurugu.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Bunkpurugu-Yunyoo
|Northern
|http://capecoast.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Cape Coast Metropolitan
|Central
|http://centralgonja.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Central Gonja
|Northern
|http://northtongu.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Central Tongu
|Volta
|http://chereponi.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Chereponi
|Northern
|-
|Daffiama Bussie Issa (New)
|Upper West
|http://dangmeeast.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Dangme East
|Greater Accra
|http://dangmewest.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Dangme West
|Greater Accra
|-
|Denkyembour (New)
|Eastern
|http://dormaaeast.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Dormaa East
|Brong Ahafo
|http://dormaa.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Dormaa Municipal
|Brong Ahafo
|-
|Dormaa West (New)
|Brong Ahafo
|http://eastakim.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|East Akim Municipal
|Eastern
|http://eastgonja.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|East Gonja
|Northern
|http://eastmamprusi.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|East Mamprusi
|Northern
|http://effutu.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Effutu Municipal
|Central
|http://ejisujuaben.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Ejisu-Juaben Municipal
|Ashanti
|http://ejurasekyedumase.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Ejura/Sekyedumase
|Ashanti
|-
|Ekumfi (New)
|Central
|http://ellembele.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Ellembele
|Western
|http://fanteakwa.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Fanteakwa
|Eastern
|-
|Ga Central (New)
|Greater Accra
|http://gaeast.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Ga East Municipal
|Greater Accra
|http://weija.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Ga South Municipal
|Greater Accra
|http://gawest.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Ga West Municipal
|Greater Accra
|http://garutempane.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Garu-Tempane
|Upper East
|http://gomoaeast.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Gomoa East
|Central
|http://gomoawest.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Gomoa West
|Central
|http://gushegu.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Gushiegu
|Northern
|http://ho.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Ho Municipal
|Volta
|http://howest.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Ho West (New)
|Volta
|http://hohoe.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Hohoe Municipal
|Volta
|http://jamannorth.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Jaman North
|Brong Ahafo
|http://jamansouth.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Jaman South
|Brong Ahafo
|http://jasikan.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Jasikan
|Volta
|http://jirapa.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Jirapa
|Upper West
|http://jomoro.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Jomoro
|Western
|http://juaboso.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Juaboso
|Western
|http://kadjebi.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Kadjebi
|Volta
|http://karaga.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Karaga
|Northern
|http://kassenanankana.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Kassena Nankana East
|Upper East
|http://kassenanankanawest.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Kassena Nankana West
|Upper East
|http://keta.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Keta Municipal
|Volta
|http://ketusouth.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Ketu South Municipal
|Volta
|http://ketunorth.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Ketu North
|Volta
|http://kintamponorth.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Kintampo North Municipal
|Brong Ahafo
|http://kintamposouth.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Kintampo South
|Brong Ahafo
|http://keea.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Komenda/Edina/Eguafo/Abirem Municipal
|Central
|http://kpandai.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Kpandai
|Northern
|http://kpando.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Kpando Municipal
|Volta
|-
|Kpone Katamanso (New)
|Greater Accra
|http://krachieast.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Krachi East
|Volta
|-
|Krachi Nchumuru ( New )
|Volta
|http://krachiwest.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Krachi West
|Volta
|http://kma.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Kumasi Metropolitan
|Ashanti
|http://sekyereaframplains.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Kumawu
|Ashanti
|-
|Kumbungu (New)
|Northern
|http://kwabre.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Kwabre East
|Ashanti
|http://kwaebibirem.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Kwaebibirem
|Eastern
|http://kwahueast.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Kwahu East
|Eastern
|http://kwahunorth.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Kwahu North
|Eastern
|http://kwahusouth.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Kwahu South
|Eastern
|http://kwahuwest.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Kwahu West Municipal
|Eastern
|-
|La Dade-Kotopon Municipal (New)
|Greater Accra
|-
|La-Nkwantanang-Madina (New)
|Greater Accra
|http://lambussiekani.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Lambussie Karni new
|Upper West
|http://lawra.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Lawra
|Upper West
|http://ledzokukukrowor.ghanadistricts.gov.gh
|Ledzokuku-Krowor Municipal
|Greater Accra
|<a class="alink" title="view this district's portal (opens in a new window)" href="http://lowermanya.ghanadistricts.gov.gh/" target="_