You are here: HomeCountryRepublic

Parliament of Ghana - 2009


 Speaker of the Parliament
Parliament House, Accra
Tel.: 233-21-668514
Email: info@parliament.gh
Website: Official site

Click here for the History of Parliament

Speaker of Parliament:Rt. Honourable Joyce Adeline Bamford-Addo
First Deputy Speaker: Edward Korbly Doe Adjaho
Second Deputy Speaker: Michael Aaron Oquaye

Majority Leader: Hon. Apul Cletus Avoka
Deputy Majority Leader: Hon. Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo
Chief Whip:Hon. Gershon K. B. Gbediame
First Deputy Chief Whip: Hon. Mary Salifu (Hajia) Boforo
Second Deputy Chief Whip: Hon. George Kuntu Blankson

Minority Leader: Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
Deputy Minority Leader: Ambrose P. Dery
Minority Chief Whip: Hon. Frederick Opare-Ansah
Dep. Minority Chief Whip: Hon. Gifty Eugenia Kusi (Mrs)
2nd Dep. Minority Chief Whip: Benjamin Kofi Ayeh

OVERVIEW OF POLITICAL PARTIES IN PARLIAMENT (January 2009)
RegionNDCCPPPNCNPPIND.Total
Western Region 11 1 - 10 - 22
Central Region 11 - - 8 - 19
Greater Accra 18 - - 9 - 27
Volta 21 - - 1 - 22
Eastern 7 - - 19 1 27
Ashanti 3 - - 34 2 39
Brong Ahafo 8 - - 15 - 23
Northern 21 - - 4 1 26
Upper East 8 - 1 4 - 13
Upper West 6 - 1 3 - 10
Total 114 1 2 107 4 228

NDC - National Democratic Congress
CPP - Convention Peoples Party
PNC - Peoples National Convention
NPP - New Patriotic Party
IND - Independent Candidates