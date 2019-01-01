Most Read  

Director General of GPHA pays courtesy call on BFCCI
Coronavirus: World Bank targets securing foundation of developing economies
OPEC adjusts oil demand to 8.9m bpd as uncertainty cloud extension of production cuts
Parliament urged GNPC to position itself for better financial prudence
GNPC discusses coronavirus impact on operations
Pave way for elections if you’ve worked hard enough - GUTA national tells Accra branch
Metro Mass Transit workers strike again over unpaid salaries
Govt owes GNPC over $300m – Minority
Revenue collection under ICUMS hits GH¢2bn so far
Use coronavirus to review and suspend some govt programmes – Dr. Acheampong
Fiscal deficit seen near 10 percent of GDP
1D1F: Cassava Processing Factory for Keta to be ready by September
BoG moves to stop MoMo fraudsters targeting financial institutions
Labour Commission stops strike over low pensions
Tax appeals board to cost government GH¢2.5m in first year
Banks to shelf profit goals for liquidity management in 2020 - Expert
Assiman farmers call for zero-deforestation in cocoa sector
Govt seeks to amend Minerals Income Fund law
GCB Bank proposes GH¢0.2 per dividend per share for 2019
Six-year Treasury bonds issuance opens today
Face protection masks could inject at least US$1.5bn annually into African economy
BoG grants IT Consortium enhanced Payment Service Provider license
Coronavirus: Filing of company returns further extended for 5 months
PIAC urges GNPC to decommission Saltpond oil field
Illegal saiko fishing continues openly
Coronavirus: GNPC suspends new exploration activities
Coronavirus: Economic impact assessments on Ghana’s stock market
GUTA executives fight over office space
GSE appoints Abena Amoah as deputy managing director
Metro Mass interdicts staff for leading strike over unpaid salaries
PSWU cautions the State on the Ghana Airport Company
Parliament waives taxes for Ghana Space Science Institute
Accra-Nsawam rail line not new – GRCL
June recorded 11.2% inflation
Electricity records -35.6% inflation
Operations of rent control department to be digitised – Bawumia
|Currency
|Buy
|Sell
|USD
|5.80
|5.95
|GBP
|7.10
|7.35
|EUR
|6.35
|6.65
|CAD
|3.90
|4.35
|CHF
|5.75
|6.35
|XOF
|9.40
|9.95
|NGN
|12.00
|16.00
|ZAR
|0.31
|0.40
|KES
|0.049
|0.067