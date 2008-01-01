The Ghana Coat of Arms is found on all government official letter heads. It symbolises government official sanction and it has found an important Government places like theCastle, the Courts and government offices. The Coat of arms was designed by Mr. Amon Kotei, a Ghanaian. COMPOSITION: The Ghana Coat of Arms is composed of a shield, divided into four quarters by a green St. George's Cross, rimmed with gold. The following are the symbols in the quarters and their meanings. 1. Crossed linguist staff and ceremonial sword on a blue background Position: Top left-hand quarter. Represents local administration 2. A heraldic castle on a heraldic seanwith a light blue background Position: Top right-hand quarter. Represents National Government 3. A Cocoa Tree Position: Bottom left hand quarter. Represents the Agricultural wealth of the country 4. A Mine Shaft Position: Bottom right hand quarter. Represents the mineral wealth of the country 5. A Gold Lion Position: In the centre of the green St. George's Cross. Represents the continued link between Ghana and the Commonwealth 6. Black five pointed star rimmed with gold standing on the wreath of red, gold and green colours Position: Surmounting (On top of) the shield. Represents the lone star of African Freedom 7. Two Eagles, around each of whose neck hangs a black star suspended from a ribbon of Ghana colours - red, gold and green Position: Supporting the shield (Coat of Arms). Signifies a protector with strength, very clear and attentive eyes keeping watch over the country 8. The motto FREEDOM AND JUSTICE is found under the shield.