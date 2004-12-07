In the 7 December 2004 elections, the party was part of the Grand Coalition that won 4 out of 230 seats. Edward Mahama, candidate of the Grand Coalition won 1.9% of the vote in the presidential elections.
The party's founder and first leader, Daniel Augustus Lartey died on 28 December 2009 at the age of 83 years. His eldest son, Henry Herbert Lartey, succeeded him.
|National Chairman
|Mr E. B. Mensah
|First National Vice Chairman
|Mr John Thompson
|Second Vice Chairman
|Mr Gilbert Barnor
|Third Vice Chairman
|National Treasurer
|National Organiser
|Abu Forgor
|General Secretary
|Mr John Amekah
|National Women's Organiser
|Miss Victoria Phillips Ghann
|National Youth Organizer
|Address
|B676, Kaneshie First Light, P.O. Box 3077, Accra
|Tel.
|+233 302 229721/311498
|Web Site
|www.greatconsolidatedpopularparty.org
|Manifesto
|Read the GCPP ideology here
|Presidential Candidate (2012)
|Dr Herbert Henry Lartey
|Vice Presidential Candidate (2012)
