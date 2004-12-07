Every Ghanaian Living Everywhere Party (EGLE)

At the 7 December 2004 elections, the party was part of the Grand Coalition, that won 4 out of 230 seats. Edward Mahama, candidate of the Grand Coalition, won 1.9% of the vote in the presidential elections.

Interim Chairman Nana Yaw Boakye Ofori Atta Frist Vice Chairman Ajhaji Rahman Jamatutu Second Vice Chairman Third Vice Chairman National Treasurer National Organiser General Secretary Sam Pee Yalley National Women's Organiser National Youth Organizer Address Kokomlemle, Accra Email Tel. Web Site Colours Red, blue and white Presidential Candidate (2012) Vice Presidential Candidate (2012)

Source: Wikipedia.org & GhanaWeb archives