University of Ghana ends free online data package for students, staff

The University of Ghana has brought to an end its free online data package that was provided to students, faculty members and some staff of the Institution to facilitate the enrollment of the online teaching and learning programme.



According to management, the special dispensation which was to be renewed on August 25, 2020, has come to an end, hence, the University “will no longer be responsible for the cost of data bundles” for staff and students.



In a partnership with Vodafone Ghana, the University of Ghana made provision for free internet access with some other packages for a period of four (4) months help access to the E-learning platform.



“The package [was] worth 5GB of Data, 150 minutes of Cross-net calls plus IDD, and 100 sms, every month, for a price of Ten (10) Ghana Cedis. The package establishes a Close User Group (CUG) where voice calls among members attracts no cost, and access to education and research content hosted by member tertiary institutions, is zero-rated.”



In a communique issued on Monday, August 17, 2020, the university management highlighted that members who had already subscribed to, and paid for the package before the school’s intervention will continue to receive the service.



“This notice does not apply to all those who had already subscribed and paid for the package by themselves before the offer by the University came along. They will continue to receive the service,” it said.



Meanwhile, all those who wish to continue to receive the “Tertiary Mobile Data Bundle” should confirm their interest by Thursday, August 20, 2020.

