UG Law school graduates first cohorts of the 19 twin Masters programme

General News of Monday, 29 January 2024

On January 26, 2024, the University of Ghana School of Law celebrated an important milestone as they awarded degrees to the inaugural class of LLM/MA students for the 2022/2023 academic year. With a total of 1200 graduates specializing in 19 diverse courses, including Alternative Dispute Resolution, Financial Law, Health Law and Ethics, and Natural Resources Law, the ceremony was a momentous occasion.



The distinguished event was graced by several key figures, including the Dean of the School of Law, the Dean of Graduate Studies, the Vice-Chancellor's representative Ing. Amos Oppong Amankwah, and guest speaker Mr. Anthony Kwesi Sarpong from KPMG. These notable attendees showcased the academic achievements of the institution and added prestige to the ceremony.



During the event, the Pro Vice-Chancellor took the opportunity to highlight the University's accomplishments. He emphasized the construction of a state-of-the-art facility for the School of Law, the implementation of the "one student, one laptop" initiative, innovations in room allocation, and the provision of a student bus. Furthermore, he proudly announced that the University of Ghana is not only the top university in Ghana but also the second in West Africa.



The valedictorian, Ms. Dorothy Ayitey, stood out with a stellar SGPA of 3.96 and graduated with a Master of Laws in Natural Resource Law. Ms. Ayitey, who had excelled throughout her academic journey from the University of Ghana to the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), expressed her gratitude to her mentors and shared cherished memories from her educational odyssey.



In her moving speech, Ms. Ayitey emphasized the role of shared experiences such as lectures, group studies, and online interactions in shaping her success. She commended her fellow graduates and wished them all the best in their future endeavors.



Interviews with some of the graduates revealed diverse experiences and perspectives. Felicia, a dedicated mother of four, celebrated her accomplishment of overcoming challenges and successfully completing her studies in Tax Law Policy and Practice. Israel, a university administrator at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) praised the well-structured courses and highlighted the practical relevance of his Master of Arts in Health Law and Ethics.



Margareta, an enthusiastic banker, expressed her aspirations to apply her knowledge in Corporate and Financial Law to further her professional growth, with plans to pursue additional studies at the Ghana School of Law.



The graduation ceremony radiated with excitement, joy, and anticipation for a future marked by insight and enhanced professional contributions. Equipped with newfound knowledge and skills, the graduates eagerly look forward to making meaningful impacts in their workplaces and daily lives. Their dedication and enthusiasm bode well for their future success.



