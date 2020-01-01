Daniel Faglah, 56, a mechanic, has appeared before a Dodowa District Court, chaired by ...
Court jails three illegal minersJuly 14
Jealous woman stabs boyfriend to deathJuly 14
Court jails 3 illegal minersJuly 14
Man grabbed for having multiple sex with daughterJuly 13
Painter charged for having sex with co-tenant’s daughterJuly 13
5 men who freed suspects from police arrestedJuly 13
Teenager gets five years in jail for causing harmJuly 13
Trader gets 3 years for stealing babyJuly 13
Mason in police grips for defilementJuly 13
Anti-Human Trafficking Unit arrests two NigeriansJuly 13
37-year-old mason in police grips for defiling nine-year-old girlJuly 13