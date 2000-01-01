Youtube Icon
Ghana Elections 2020
Ghana Elections 2020
Election News
EC News Updates
NPP News
NDC News
Previous Elections
Elections 2016
Elections 2012
Elections 2008
Elections 2004
Elections 2000
You can’t be beating us and turn to say we're intimidating you - NPP to NDC
Sack EC deputy Returning Officer for demanding bribe – Wasipe Youth
'If Samira Bawumia is allowed to register as a voter, why not other Fulanis?' - Chief Azorka asks
I met all requirement as a voter – NDC Cape Coast MP aspirant whose voter ID has been withdrawn
Election News
Presidential ticket: The value of a running mate
Stop deceiving Ghanaians about cancellation of trainee allowance – Mahama told
Peace Council’s statement on electoral violence hypocritical - NDC
Peace Council asks police to deal with thugs who cause mayhem at registration centres
Prof Opoku-Agyemang is 'calm but strong enough' to bring change - Brigitte Dzogbenuku
NDC Volta Caucus requested for military presence – Deputy Minister
Electoral Commission Updates
Voters Registration exercise: Tetteh Chaie's encounter with alleged 'macho men’
Sam Pyne 'slaps' Kwesi Pratt over EC Registration exercise comments
EC increases registration centres to 51 for phase three in Ketu South
Blame Bernard Mornah, others for violence at polling centres – Nana Obiri Boahene
SC adjourns contempt case against Bernard Mornah to July 21
NPP News
NPP youth urged to stand up against the lies of the opposition
NPP gives NDC 7 days to name one youth policy
John Mahama always being misled by liars and bogus informants – Sammi Awuku
Oti NPP Chairman presents motorbikes to facilitate party activities
I still believe NPP won 2012 elections-Sammi Awuku laments
I’ve provided leadership at Tema East - Titus Glover
NDC News
Stop smuggling people into Ajumako Enyan Essiam to register- NDC warns NPP
We’ll bring all our people on board – Opoku-Agyemang
Flashback: We 'eat' roads – Mahama tells critics
We will protect ourselves if you fail to protect us - Western North NDC
‘You must apologise’ - Naa Atswei Oduro starts campaign against Chairman Wontumi
NDC in military propaganda – Major Oduro
Videos
Voters Registration exercise: Tetteh Chaie's encounter with alleged 'macho men’
Sam Pyne 'slaps' Kwesi Pratt over EC Registration exercise comments
Student stabbed to death; MP’s brother hospitalized in confusion between NDC & NPP
I will be first to support election 2020 call-off - Kwabena Mintah Akandoh
What sin have we committed for you to treat us this way? - Kwesi Pratt to Akufo-Addo
NPP suffering from ‘kpokpogbligbli’ because of Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang - NDC
Voter registration: Guarantor system more prevalent in Dzorwulu electoral area
Shame on you - PPP's Nana Ofori rebukes Wontumi, others
Nana B denies SHS campaign allegations
‘You must apologise’ - Naa Atswei Oduro starts campaign against Chairman Wontumi
