Driver, spokespersons: The 3 close aides of Akufo-Addo aiming to enter Parliament

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo lost two close aides to Parliament after his first term in office.



The two, deputy Chiefs of Staff at the time, Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye will go on to secure their seats in parliament and be appointed as full ministers.



As he prepares to leave office after the 2024 elections, there are indications that three of his close aides might book their seats in the legislature if they win the 2024 parliamentary polls.



The most recent of his appointees to bid for a seat in Parliament is Joseph Addo, who has served as Akufo-Addo's personal driver for over two decades.



He officially entered the race for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in La Dade Kotopon constituency in the Greater Accra Region over the weekend.



Addo's candidacy comes after the resignation of the previously elected parliamentary candidate, Dr. Gerald Joseph Tetteh, citing personal reasons.



He has pledged to reclaim the seat for the NPP, emphasizing his roots within the community.



Long before him, during the NPP primaries in December 2023 for orphan constituencies, Akufo-Addo's official spokespersons won their respective primaries.



The Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Kofi Bentum Arhin, is seeking to reclaim the Awutu Senya West seat for the party.



His deputy, Jefferson Sackey is also aiming for the Ablekuma Central seat.



He polled 539 votes to beat three other contenders – Messrs Collins Amoah, Larry Anyetei Adjei and former MP Ebenezer Nartey.



In his victory speech, he thanked the President and the Vice President for encouraging him when he shared his vision with them.



The Ablekuma Central seat is currently being occupied by the National Democratic Congress’s Dan Abdul-Latif.



He took the seat from the NPP’s Ebenezer Nartey in the 2020 elections.



