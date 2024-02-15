‘You’re still committing the same crime’ – PAC chairman chides UG vice-chancellor

General News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament (PAC), has warned the University of Ghana against the continuous breaches of required procurement processes in projects it undertakes.



During the PAC sitting on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, the Chairman of the committee, James Klutse Avedzi, expressed his displeasure about the university being continuously cited for procurement breaches by auditors.



Klutse Avedzi said that the university has promised on several occasions when it appears before PAC that it would not commit procurement breaches but the ‘crime’ persists.



“You have been appearing here and this issue has been coming up. You always promise that you will not do it again but you are still committing the same crime.



“Would you want to give me the last assurance? I hope that you will not be cited for (sic) procurement again,” he said.



In response, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, said that the authorities of the university are working to ensure that no procurement breaches are committed in the future.



She explained that breaches occur because of the structure of the university and its inadequate procurement resources, which it is resolving.



“The challenge has to do with the nature of our business, our institution, and also the complexities; because we operate in four colleges and the central administration.



“We had an issue with resources also; procurement officers. Now we have procurement officers in all the colleges. We have improved upon the resource in terms of the procurement officers, decentralising into the colleges and also the heavy-duty units,” she said.



The University of Ghana, together with the University of Professional Studies, Accra, and the University of Media, Arts and Communication appeared before the committee to answer questions on irregularities found in their accounts by the Auditor General.



