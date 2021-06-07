UG: SRC President calls for calm as students threaten to march against modular system

General News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

Acting President of the Students Representative Council of the University of Ghana, Kwame Amo Ntow-Fianko, is calling for calm amongst students who have announced plans to protest against the modular system on Monday, June 7, 2021.



He made this call on social media network, Twitter.



Ntow-Fianko wants the leader of the aggrieved students to reach out to the executive body of the SRC for a proper resolution on the matter.



A document, widely circulated in various student groups, has called on students to be in black and red attire on Monday, 7th June 2021, and march against the modular system.



The leaders of this march failed to include their names or contact in the document being circulated.



These angry student students are demanding the discontinuation of the modular system.



They are also asking for an "accommodation facility plan that absorbs the excessive deficits with a sacrificed time period."



In the document, they criticized the SRC, saying that it has done little to address the situation.



“We remind all students and inform you to keep in mind that we do not have a Student Representative Council (leadership). For we voted not the current body that pretends to represent us while doing the biding of the school authorities. So we are entreated to lead ourselves against our woe bearers by this march,” part of the statement reads.



