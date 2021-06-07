Stop intimidating our members – SSA-UoG to University management

Regional News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) has cautioned university management in the country to desist from intimidating their striking members in an attempt to create fear and panic among their rank.



The association declared their strike on 18 May 2021 and has now extended it to cover essential services like hospitals and clinics, basic schools, and anatomy departments.



They are demanding the payment of tier-2 pension arrears, award of market premium and non-basic allowance as well as a finality to negotiations of their conditions of service.



But the NEC of SSA-UoG said it has noticed some university managements are attempting to thwart the gains they have made so far as they co-manage the impasse between them and the government.



SSA-UoG in a statement has, therefore, warned individuals in these universities to desist from such acts of intimidation and allow “industrial democracy to thrive” in the country.



The statement said if the university managements do not desist from intimidating their members, they will incur the wrath of all the 10 public universities in the country.



