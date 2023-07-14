You are here: HomeNews2023 07 14Article 1804229

General News of Friday, 14 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Private hostel fees at UG: Social media users vent over Pent Hall's expensive fees

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Hostel block at the University Of Ghana | File photo Hostel block at the University Of Ghana | File photo

The recently released hostel accommodation fees for the 2023/2024 academic year at Ghana Hostels Limited, popularly known as Pent Hall, within the University of Ghana, have triggered mixed reactions and controversy on social media.

Many social media users are expressing their dismay over what they referred to as exorbitant prices set for students wishing to reside in the hall.

The fees, disclosed by the hostel management for the upcoming academic year, have been deemed considerably high and unaffordable for the majority of students.

The prices range from four thousand nine hundred and twenty-eight Ghana cedis (GHC4,928.00) for a shared room accommodating four occupants, to thirty-five thousand three hundred and twenty Ghana cedis (GHC35,320.00) for a single room designated for international students.

Social media particularly Twitter has been flooded with comments reflecting the discontent over the steep prices.

One user exclaimed, "The hostel prices are crazy in Legon herrrrhhh." Another user expressed frustration with the situation, blaming the leadership, stating, "You want students who aren't working to pay such amounts? The evil is from our leaders. We are only seeing the ripple effect around."

The issue has also prompted discussions about the affordability of education in Ghana, with some users vowing to avoid sending his children to any overpriced universities in the country. "Sia money wey somebro go fi take do masters den dey post for here like that. Legon Pent and that KNUST brunei, all demma owners are wicked."

"Pure definition of 'de wo lane mu.' Eii Legon, how much is even a two-bedroom rent in East Legon?"

Another user asked, "Moagyimi anaa Na school fees kraa be how much" (Does education itself cost this much?).



























AM/SARA

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown:





In the meantime, watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV with Etsey Atisu below:





Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb


To advertise with GhanaWeb