'I can understand' – CPP Chairman reacts to assertions that Ghana is now a two-party state

The Chairperson of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankumah, has admitted that she understands why many people believe that Ghana is now a two-party state.



She explained that looking back on the years, and the nearly six decades since Kwame Nkrumah’s CPP was ousted from power, it makes sense to her that for the younger generations today, all they have seen are the two leading political parties in Ghana, at work.



“I can understand because it just dawned on me that the overthrow, just this past February – 24th February, was the overthrow of the CPP; Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s party, and it just dawned on me that it’s been 57 years.



“So, I can understand when the generation like you, and even your father, who might just be in his early 60s, or not even 60, would still be wondering the same question. And I’m sure that before the independence, a lot of people had the same feeling: can Ghana really get its independence, because we had been going on for a while,” she said.



Nana Akosua, who has picked up nomination forms to contest for the flagbearer position of the CPP, stressed that while that may be the case, to have a system of repeated things, which do not bring the needed results, change is necessary.



“Any change for the positive in life is not easy, but the truth of the matter is that it gets to a point where change is necessary especially when you keep doing the very same things and you keep getting the results you don’t like, and you see that the future, the direction that you are going is not taking you where you must go, you must change,” she stressed.



Nana Akosua Frimpomaa details even more subjects and why she aspires to become, perhaps, the first female president of Ghana, in the interview below, with GhanaWeb’s Etsey Atisu











