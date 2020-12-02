Politics of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Election 2020: GUM can never be ahead of us - CPP

CPP Flagbearer, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet

The Convention Peoples Party have revealed that their political opponent, Ghana Union Movement (GUM) can never be ahead of them in any form be it ranking in the general elections or achievements.



A survey conducted by the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana (UG) predicted that GUM’s flagbearer, Christian Kwabena Andrews, will place 3rd ahead of CPP’s, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet.



But responding to the claims from the survey, General Secretary of CPP, Nana Yaa Akyimpim Jantuah, urged Ghanaians to disregard the survey because it was cooked to serve the interest of their funders.



She said, “It beats our imagination as CPP to think that anybody will say that GUM will be ahead of us it does not make sense because GUM themselves are a movement it is not even a political party and it stands for nothing. All GUM does is to show achievements of what Nkrumah did.”



The CPP’s flagbearer, Ivor Greenstreet clamored Ghanaians to put their trust in him and vote massively for the party that gave Ghana its first president, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



“If something has failed it is your duty as Ghanaians to find an alternative and we are here to present ourselves as that alternative,” he said.



Chairperson of CPP, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong also promised that new party members will benefit from a GH¢5,000 insurance package when they campaign for the CPP.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.