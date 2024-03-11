Nana Frimpomaa is the legitimate chairperson of CPP - Court rules

Politics of Monday, 11 March 2024

A High Court in Accra has ruled that Nana Frimpomaa remains the chairperson and leader of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP).



The ruling comes after the National Executive Council (NEC) of the CPP in December 2023 indicated that it had dissolved the entire national leadership of the party and formed an interim council to govern its affairs.



The court, in its ruling on Monday, March 11, 2024, dismissed all the actions brought against the CPP chairperson, which tried to stop her from performing her duties.



The CPP, in a statement issued by its Acting General Secretary, Hildegard Ferguson-Krakue, said that the court found the action taken by the executive council as illegal.



“This landmark decision also prohibits any attempts to unlawfully restrain the chairperson from executing her duties, effectively upholding the integrity of our party's leadership and governance.



“The action, which sought the removal of our esteemed Chairperson and Leader, was found by the court to be unauthorized by the CPP's Central Committee—the operating mind of our party. Furthermore, the court recognized that the plaintiffs attempted to misuse the judicial system to perpetrate an injustice, and declared that the interim council, set up by certain individuals, is not a legitimate organ of the CPP,” part of the statement reads.



It added, “This victory is not just for the CPP but for the democratic process and the rule of law in our country. It reaffirms the principles of rightful leadership and the importance of internal party democracy and governance”.



The party also commended the lawyers who represented it, including the former leader of the #FixtheCountry movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.



“The CPP was represented pro bono by Merton & Everett LLP, with Jamaldeeen Tonzua as counsel on record, Oliver Barker-Vormawor as Lead Counsel and 1st Chair, and Selikem Donkor as Supporting Counsel and 2nd Chair. Their professionalism, dedication, and expertise were instrumental in securing this win, and we extend our deepest gratitude to them for their exceptional service,” it added.



The party called on its members to rally behind it following the ruling of the court to make the party stronger.



It also urged the general public to unite behind the CPP, as the country nears the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



