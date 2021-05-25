CPP will win 2024 elections – General Secretary

Politics of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

The General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Gyantua, has said that her party is forming the next government in 2024 to change Ghana’s destiny, which she claims has been wrecked by successive governments in the Fourth Republic.



She is optimistic that the legacy of Ghana’s first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, remains relevant and by every means that legacy would do miracles for CPP in the 2024 general elections.



Nana Yaa Gyantuah, speaking on Onua FM‘s Yensempa show on Monday, May 24, maintained that CPP is undertaking a restructuring exercise to mobilize the grassroots of the party and the youth for an overwhelming victory in 2024.



She indicated that the current leadership of CPP is considerably rebranding and repackaging the party to a point the masses would be enthused and compelled to vote immensely for it in the 2024 general elections.



Engaging the youth especially those at the tertiary level, she indicated, is a key in the reorganization exercise as well as reconciling with disgruntled party members for a firm front to win the election.



The CPP General Secretary told host Kwame Tutu that Ghanaians have deserted the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) therefore by organizational hard work and God’s divine intervention CPP is going to form the next government.



“Ghanaians are fed up with NPP and NDC and it is time for us CPP to take advantage of the opportunity; the opportunity for us to organize, the opportunity for us to rebrand and the opportunity for us to emerge.”



She reiterated that CPP is breaking the duopoly of NPP and NDC in 2024 and will form the next government to enhance the living standards for the citizenry as planned by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



Nana Yaa Gyantuah, commenting on the adversity in Ghana, censured successive governments and described the past leaders Ghana had elected so far in the Fourth Republic as visionless and failed to manage Ghana’s resources prudently.



She is particularly livid at the performance of the Nana Addo-led administration, stating that the majority of Ghanaians had hope and trusted President Nana Akufo-Addo, yet he has failed woefully.



She has thus called on the general public to rally behind the leadership of CPP and embrace the ongoing reorganization exercise so that the party would win the 2024 polls and develop Ghana for all.