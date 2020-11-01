Regional News of Sunday, 1 November 2020

Source: GNA

My focus is on youth development - Akatsi South CPP parliamentary aspirant

CPP Parliamentary aspirant for Akatsi South Constituency, Maxwell Kwame Atsah

The Parliamentary aspirant of the Convention People's Party (CPP) in the Akatsi South Constituency of the Volta region, Maxwell Kwame Atsah, has said one of his priorities if elected as Member of Parliament would be on youth development.



He said some of his key areas include, creating decent and sustainable jobs for the youth and investing in young ones to have access to free quality education up to the tertiary level.



Mr Atsah disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency during his 'house to house' campaign strategy adopted by the party in the constituency.



He said "many social intervention policies introduced by the founder and former President of Ghana, the late Dr Kwame Nkrumah would come to light when the CPP takes power from the ruling New Patriotic Party.



Mr Atsah promised to introduce youth mentorship programmes to the area "so many young ones can learn to become great men and women in the future."



He, therefore, appealed to the electorates to vote massively for the CPP since they were tired of the two main political parties.



He also cautioned the youth to desist from acts of electoral violence in the December polls.



Mr Atsah, a 30-year-old teacher is contesting the Akatsi South seat with four other aspirants namely, Mr Bernard Ahiafor, the NDCs incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) of Akatsi South, Mr Leo Nelson Adzidogah of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Sanusi Murana of the National Democratic Party (NDP) and Mr Donald Brown Dzamesi of the All People's Congress (APC ).





