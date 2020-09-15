General News of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Free SHS meaningless unless linked to free total Tertiary education – CPP

The CPP has disclosed its intentions to make tertiary education in the country free

The Convention Peoples Party, whiles paraphrasing a famous statement by the only president it has produced for the country has said the Free Senior High School Policy introduced by the NPP government is meaningless unless tertiary education in the country is also made free.



Giving an insight on the contents of CPP’s yet to be launched manifesto, the National Youth Organiser of the CPP, Kofi Osei said “One of the good policies we are bringing has to do with the Free SHS. We are saying that the Free Senior High School is meaningless unless it is linked to a free total tertiary education.”



He explained that the fullness of the cost the nation incurs in sponsoring SHS education will only make sense when it is extended to the tertiary level after which the students can repay the money spent on them when they are employed.



Kofi Osei further disclosed that the Convention Peoples Party as part of its policies intends to set up National Forex Bureau across the entry points of the country where people coming in and going out of the country will be mandated to exchange their foreign currencies.



According to him, this action will make sure the cedi will be the only legal tender used in the country and ensure the stability of the cedi as against other foreign currencies.



“As a country, we need to regulate our legal tender and make it strong. So, we are bringing something we call the National Forex Bureau, we will put a forex bureau at every entry point in the country so that everyone coming in the country is given a cedi in exchange for whatever currency there are having. You can also see that whenever people are travelling, they keep dollars on them and we intend to exchange the dollar and give them the currencies of the countries they are travelling to,” he stated.



So far, the two major political parties, the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party have outdoored their manifestoes ahead of the December 2020 general elections.

