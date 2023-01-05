Education Minister directs UG management to comply with 15% fee increment charges

General News of Thursday, 5 January 2023

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has directed the management of the University of Ghana to comply with the 15 percent fee charges approved by the parliament of Ghana.



The minister, in a closed-door meeting, engaged with public universities and Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) on the increment in fees brouhaha and directed all tertiary institutions to adhere to the 15% approved rate by Parliament.



Following the meeting, UCC, UEW, and UMAT have complied with the instruction on fee charging, according to a Facebook post by the Ministry of Education's public relations officer, Kwasi Kwarteng.



However, the management of the University of Ghana has been told to follow the abovementioned direction since it has been authorized by the Ghanaian Parliament.



“UCC, UEW & UMAT have complied with the parliamentary directory on fee charging. Thus, an increment of 15% in fees was charged last academic year.



“Meanwhile, the minister for Education Honourable Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has directed UG to immediately comply with the said directive and communicate to the public,” the post read.



The engagement comes at the back of some universities charging fees above what has been approved by the Parliament of Ghana



Meanwhile, the Management of the University of Ghana has asked persons criticizing its new fees as illegal to seek redress from the court.



According to myjoyonline.com, Professor Gorden Awandare, the Pro-Vice Chancellor of the university, stated that the increment of the fees was based on rates approved by parliament and communicated through the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), thus the university is ready to challenge anybody who thinks otherwise in court.







