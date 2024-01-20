Bawku death toll now 5: Ayariga accuses soldiers of savagery

Regional News of Saturday, 20 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Bawku Central Member of Parliament Mahama Ayariga has reported three additional fatalities in Bawku, bringing the death toll to five within the past 48 hours.



Mr Ayariga disclosed this information on Friday, 19 January 2024, revealing that the victims were allegedly shot by soldiers who claimed to have found firearms on them around 8 pm on Thursday.



"Unfortunately, we even had additional killings last night", he mentioned, explaining: "They hit the three of them mercilessly".



"The assemblyman tried to intervene, but they refused to listen, and they beat these boys and finally shot the three of them," Mr Ayariga told Accra-based Joy News, expressing dismay at the soldiers' alleged brutality against civilians in Bawku.



The Ghana Armed Forces is yet to issue a public response to the matter.



Meanwhile, Upper East Regional Minister Stephen Yakubu has urged residents in Bawku to remain calm, offering condolences to the affected families.



He emphasised the need for caution in political statements to prevent escalating tensions.



On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, unidentified gunmen attacked and killed two individuals in the Upper East Regional town.



The incident, involving the shooting of tricycle operators near the Bawku Community Centre, resulted in six people being shot, with one dying on the spot and another succumbing to injuries while undergoing treatment.