Watch as youth of Abesim clash with executioners

Some persons believed to be executioners (Abrafour) of the Sunyani Traditional Council, had to run for their lives during a clash with the youth of Abesim, a town in the Sunyani Municipal District of the Bono Region.



According to reports, the clash ensued after the Abrafour stormed the community to solicit money and items from market women.



A post shared by EDHUB in X on Friday, April 5, 2024, indicated that the executioners were accused by the youth for extorting money, food, and other items from market women.



Per reports, the executioners were allegedly extorting the items for the funeral of the late Paramount of the Sunyani Traditional Area (Sunyanimanhene), Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, who died in July 2022.



However, in a post shared by EDHUB, the supposed executioners were captured running for their lives as the youth of Abesim chased after them.



One of the executioners, who was wielding a weapon, could be seen being vigorously chased by the youth, who were in a pickup truck.



Meanwhile, the traditional burial ceremony of the late Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II commenced on Monday, April 1, 2024, and is expected to end on Sunday, April 7, 2024.



In line with the ceremony, the traditional council placed a one-month ban on noise-making, including drumming in the Sunyani Municipality from Monday, March 11, 2024, to Tuesday, April 9, 2024.



Additionally, all funerals, one-week observance, preaching on the principal streets of Sunyani, social gatherings, and merrymaking ceremonies such as weddings and naming events in public places have been restricted.



