Ada Chief accused of defrauding his sub-chief

The Chief of Ada, Nene Tetteh Lanuer Okumo IV, stands accused of defrauding his sub-chief, Nene Tettey Nyabu II of Luhuor, of a sum totaling GH¢40,000.



According to a report by www.thenewcrusadingguideonline.com , the alleged fraudulent act took place during Nene Tetteh Lanuer Okumo IV's tenure as chairman of a panel convened to address a chieftaincy dispute within the Ada Traditional Council.



The New Crusading Guide report dated April 16, 2024, indicates that during the proceedings, Nene Tetteh Lanuer Okumo IV illicitly demanded GH¢40,000 from Nene Tettey Nyabu II, purportedly to sway the ruling in his favor. The sub-chief, facing threats of unfavorable judgment, reluctantly complied with the demand, ultimately paying the entire sum.



Transactions occurred, with GH¢15,000 exchanged on December 24th, 2023, and the remaining GH¢25,000 delivered on January 14th, 2024. Notably, witnesses, including Asafoatse Assem Hlametse III and Nene Divine Obubuafo III, were said to be present during the payments.



However, despite fulfilling the chief's demands, Nene Tettey Nyabu II found himself on the receiving end of an adverse ruling the following day.



Repeated attempts to reclaim the funds, both verbally and in writing, proved fruitless as Nene Tetteh Lanuer Okumo IV allegedly failed to honor his promise.



