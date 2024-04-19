Akyem Abuakwa vs. Akyem Kotoku: Adoagyiri Zongo chiefs reaffirm allegiance to Okyenhene

General News of Friday, 19 April 2024

The Zongo chiefs of Adoagyiri have reaffirmed their allegiance to the Akyem Abuakwa traditional area amid an escalating chieftaincy dispute between Akyem Abuakwa and Akyem Kotoku traditional councils.



The proclamation comes a few days after a procession of the Adoagyiri Zongo community in celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr was blocked by police, preventing them from paying homage to Barima Adu Korkor III, enstooled last year by the Akyem Abuakwa traditional council as Chief of Adoagyiri.



Chief of Adoagyiri Zongo, Bashiru Salifu Mamman Taylor and his sub-chiefs

in a meeting with Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin on Tuesday, April 15, 2024, said the move stems from the longstanding allegiance of Adoagyiri Zongo chiefs to Akyem Abuakwa dating back to 1915.



“Since his father Mammam Taylor (I) owed allegiance to the Abuakwa State, so on behalf of all Zongo community in Nsawam Adoagyiri, the municipal zongo chief has stated clearly that his allegiance is still with Abuakwa State and not Kotoku traditional council,” Dauda Ayuba, Secretary to Adoagyiri Zongo Chief spoke to the media at Kyebi.



Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin said historical antecedents and documents confirm that Adoagyiri is part of Akyem Abuakwa therefore, the council is preparing to seek a determination in court.



“If this had happened in the olden days the consequences could have been war but we are in a democracy and we are also peace-loving, so we will go to court,” Okyenhene stated.



Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin condemned the Nsawam Police Command for failing to recognize the legitimacy of Barima Adu Korkor III due to ignorance of history and traditions.



The traditional jurisdiction dispute between Akyem Abuakwa and Akyem Kotoku over Adoagyiri has been exacerbated by the enstoolment of Barima Adu Korkor III as Chief of Adoagyiri by the Akyem Abuakwa traditional council, countered by claims of legitimacy by Akyem Kotoku that Okoanadwo Afutu Dompreh II is the rightful Chief.



Tragically, some casualties have been recorded in separate attacks related to the dispute.



The Ghana Police Service has proactively intervened with a prohibition order restraining both factions from undertaking public activities or parading as Chief.