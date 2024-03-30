Sampa chieftaincy crisis: Two killed amid gunshots

General News of Saturday, 30 March 2024

The raging chieftaincy dispute in Sampa, rendered Good Friday, March 29, 2024, a ‘Bad Friday” in the history of Sampa in the Bono Region of Ghana as two persons were shot dead.



According to multiple reports, some gunmen went on rampage firing indiscriminately in an attack related to the chieftaincy dispute in the area.



GhanaWeb could not, at the time of filing this report, identify the specific identity of the gunmen and the reasons for the attack.



However, videos sighted by this website show the two deceased victims lying in a pool of blood as some residents bemoaned the state of insecurity in Sampa.



One of the videos has the sound of several rounds of gunshots being fired in the background.



In 2015, Nana Yaw Sammor-Duah was installed by a faction as Omanhene of Sampa.



However, the recent enstoolment of Nana Samgba Gyafla II as new Sampahene has brought a new dimension to the already tense situation.



The situation has led to several instances of clashes between the factions leading to several reports of injuries and deaths in some cases.



