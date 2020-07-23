General News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Atta Mills was perceived as a serial loser but I had faith in him - Koku Anyidoho

CEO of Atta-Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho

Former Communications Director at the Presidency between 2009 and 2012 and presently, the Chief Executive Office (CEO) of the Atta-Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho has disclosed that he was chastised for deciding to join the campaign team of the late President John Evans Atta-Mills in his 2008 presidential bid.



According to him, many of his colleagues advised him against his decision saying the late President was a serial loser who would offer him (Koku) no prospects.



In an interview with Happy 98.9 FM’s Samuel Eshun, host of the Happy Morning Show, Koku said, “The late President Mills called me into an election when he was not even a flagbearer then and I resigned from my job to support him.”



He mentioned that his friends and colleagues called him mad for taking what they saw as a misstep but as a man of conviction, he proceeded to join the campaign team and worked for the late President.



“I walk by faith and apply faith in all I do. So here was a man people thought was a serial loser but when he called me just like Christ called his disciples, it was a calling.”



“That is how much faith I had in the man,” he said.



The relationship between the two developed into a father-son one and after the death of President Attah-Mills, Koku went on to make the dream of the late President a reality by setting up the Attah-Mills Institute.



The late President Mills was a politician and legal scholar who served as President of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.



He stood unsuccessfully in the 2000 and 2004 presidential elections as the candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The late President who died from a stroke in 2012 is the first and only Ghanaian head of state to die in office.





