General News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Mills’ economy was not in tatters, but Mahama destroyed it – Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Information Minister

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says former President John Dramani Mahama woefully failed to offer quality leadership for Ghanaians in five years and hence has no chance in government anymore.



“The economy was not in tatters when his Boss, JEA Mills handed it to him but through his incompetence, he sent the country to IMF with its attendant harsh conditionalities. The resulting economic crisis was overwhelming,” Oppong Nkrumah told host Bonohene Baffuor Awuah on Ghana Kasa on Agoo TV/ Kasapa 102.5 FM.



He said it was under the reign of President Akufo-Addo that the country exited the Bretton Woods Institution difficult era.



“Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo did not create any crisis but he rather managed to liberate Ghanaians from the crisis that the Mahama administration landed us into. IMF, Dumsor, NHIS mountain of debts, Teachers/Nursing allowances have all been resolved now,” he said.



The decision by the current government to divorce the IMF was a watershed in the history of the country’s economic development, Oppong Nkrumah added.



He said it’s clear Ghanaian voters will never swing back to the direction of Mahama in this year’s polls.



According to him, Akufo-Addo’s handling of the pandemic has even shown a strong sense of optimism that the conditions are ripe for yet another victory in the 2020 elections.



“Ghanaians will judge which of these two gentlemen can handle crisis better in December,07 polls” he stressed.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.