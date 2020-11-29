General News of Sunday, 29 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Constant insults from Ghanaians killed Atta-Mills – Prophet Oduro

The late Atta-Mills died in 2012

General Overseer of the Alabaster International Prayer Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro has blamed Ghanaians for the demise of former President John Evans Atta-Mills.



He opined that the regular verbal abuse spewed on the former president led to his death in 2012.



The man of God said it was unfortunate Ghanaians couldn’t recognize the God-fearing leader he was.



While advising Ghanaians to make a suitable selection in the presidential elections on December 7, he said the country needs a leader like the peace-loving Atta-Mills.



He added that Ghana needs a leader with a good character and will be faithful to its citizenry as well.



He emphasized that “We need a leader like President Mills who will openly acknowledge a national week of fasting and prayer. It is just amazing that this nation, we could not recognize that we had a phenomenal leader. Ghanaians over-insulted him and the constant insults led to his death.”



The late Atta-Mills who was described as ‘Asomdwee hene’ died at the age of 68.



According to reports, the late John Evans Atta-Mills suffered throat cancer and passed away at the 37 Military Hospital while receiving medical treatment.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.