General News of Saturday, 26 December 2020

Source: GH Base

Atta Mills knew he was going to die, no one killed him - Prophet Badu Kobi

Late President Atta Mills and Prophet Badu Kobi

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has stated in an interview with Angel TV that contrary to conspiracy theories being spun by some members of the NPP that John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills was killed, he said the former President’s death was of natural cause.



The leader of the Glorious Wave Church said the former President, who was known for his calm demeanour and admirable personality, wasn’t killed by any NDC politician as the some NPP folks perpetuate around. He stated categorically that Atta Mills knew his time on earth was up and he even came to him to help him a t a point in time.



Badu Kobi also recounted how God revealed to him in 2012 that Atta Mills can never become president and even if he does, he will die within a short time.



However, after revealing the prophecy to him, the late ‘Asomdwe hene’ still insisted he wanted to have a taste of the presidency and that was why he suddenly died in office, which also suggests he himself signed his death warrant.

