Mills had impeccable integrity – Rawlings tells the leadership of Atta-Mills Institute

Former President Jerry John Rawlings with son of late John Evans Atta-Mills

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has reiterated that late former President John Evans Atta-Mills was a man of impeccable integrity who lived by his solid principles and values throughout his personal and political life.



President Rawlings made the comment while hosting the leadership of the Atta-Mills Institute (AMI) led by National Democratic Congress (NDC) stalwart Samuel Koku Anyidoho, who is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the institute. Accompanying the CEO was son of the late President Kofi Atta-Mills and Andy Kankam.



Former President Rawlings paid glowing tribute to late President Atta-Mills, stressing his honesty and incorruptibility.



“Your father was a good man and you must support the work Koku Anyidoho is doing to keep your father’s legacy alive because it will be in your own interest to do so and not allow yourself to be off-tracked,” President Rawlings told the son of Atta-Mills.



The leadership of AMI met with former President to thank him for participating in the First Anniversary wreath-laying ceremony of the Institute, which was held at the Asomdwee Park on, July 24, 2020. According to the leadership of The Atta-Mills Institute, the institute, has been “established as an a-political Civic Education and Public Policy Advocacy Think-Tank meant to champion the cause of Mindset Transformation for nation-building.”



Late President Atta-Mills served as Vice President of Rawlings between January 1997 and January 2001. He served as President from January 2009 until his demise in July 2012 while still serving as President.



Koku Anyidoho served as Presidential Spokesperson when he was President.





