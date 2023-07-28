Anyidoho recalls how Omane Boamah informed him of his sack after Mills' death

General News of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The former General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has rejected assertions that he hurt former President John Dramani Mahama.



According to him, it was the former president who told him that they could not work together when he took over the presidency after the death of the Late Former President, Prof. John Evans Atta Mills.



“When people say that I’m anti-JM, how am I anti-JM? Like I've told you, President Mills never allowed me to disrespect him (Mahama) as vice president. We never had any altercation, nothing. I was doing my work,” he said in an interview on the Kafui Dey show.



Anyidoho, who was the director of communication under Mill, went on to narrate how former President Mahama sent people to tell him that his services were no longer needed after Mill’s death.



“When the president (Mills) died, there were attempts to get rid of me immediately after the death of the President... President Mills passed on the 24th of July; on the 26th of July, I got a call from Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.



“… he calls saying he's checking on me. He wants to see how I'm doing blah, blah, blah. I said I'm fine. Okay, he goes off the line. I felt something quite queasy about the call. A few minutes later, Omane Boamah called,” he narrated.



Anyidoho added that it was Dr Edward Omane Boamah, the then Minister for Communications, who told him that Mahama had taken the decision that he could not work with him (Anyidoho) at a meeting held on July 25, 2023.



BAI/OGB



