African food joints, known locally as chop bars, serve the country's staple foods such as grilled tilapia, banku and fufu among others. But a chic new breed of restaurant is serving traditional African food in a modern, stylish setting. Most of the restaurants below are in Accra - watch this space for African restaurants in other regions!
AFRIKIKO LEISURE CENTRE
Location: Independence Ave, south of Presidential Palace, opposite French Embassy, Accra.
Telephone: 030 2229997
Website: www.afrikikoleisurecentre.com
Afrikiko serves local and continental food and pizzas under thatched umbrellas or in their air-conditioned dining room. There is a playground for children, including a small amusement park rides, and there is salsa dancing on Tuesdays. Also in the Afrikiko complex is Cafe Dez Amis patisserie, Thai Island thai restaurant and Toro Tapas Bar, one of the only Spanish tapas restaurants in Ghana.
BUKA AFRICAN RESTAURANT
Amazing Nigerian restaurant builted on a stilted wooden platform with chic Afrocentric decor. Offers other West African dishes too and has air-conditioned private rooms. The grilled tilapia and bissap juice is highly recommended.
Telephone: 030 2914666
AU GRAND ECUYER
Amazing, simple Francophone food at a very reasonable price. Popular with expats and locals alike, always packed at lunchtime when both the indoor dining room and outdoor patio are packed. Try the 'atieke' and tornado steak and finish off with a creme caramel.
Location: Off Ring Road, next to Honeysuckle Pub, opposite UNDP and Fire Service
MAQUIS TANTE MARIE
The Labone location is a delightful two story wooden open-air structure while its sister restaurant is at the Accra Mall. They have a wide variety of African cuisine (not just Ghanaian) and fresh juices, including hibiscus and ginger.
Location: 5th Norta Link, near Metro TV, North Labone and Accra Mall, Accra. A third location to be open soon in Marina Mall, Airport City.
Telephone: North Labone - 030 2778914, 024 4612832, Accra Mall - 024 0145211