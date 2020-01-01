INDIAN RESTAURANTS

Ghana has a large, vibrant Indian community so it's not surprising that you can find excellent Indian food in Accra (and at Moti Mahal in Kumasi). If you see members of the Indian community eating there, then you can be assured that what you are eating is authentic and delicious.

HERITAGE

On top of Noble House chinese restaurant in Osu, Hertiage is a beautifully decorated restaurant with amazing food to match.

Location: Next To Ebeenzer Presby Church, on top of Noble House and at the Noble House in East Legon

Telephone: 030 2785252

Website: www.noblehouseghana.com







KHANA KHAZANA

Tucked beind a gas station on a road not far from Nkrumah Circle, Khana Khazana is a favourite with the Indian community. The outdoor joint specialies in Dosas (stuffed Indian crepes) and is very cheap considering the quality of the food. The 'lassi' is also delicious. A nice way to pass a Saturday afternoon when the roads are quiet.

Location: Kojo Thompsom Ave, behind Engen petrol station

Telephone: 027 5834282, 027 1591111, 026 4399999, 054 1663086, 057 0492211

Website: Khana Khazana Ghana







KOH-I-NOOR

Koh-I-Noor is one of Accra's oldest Indian restaurants. Food is always consistently good. The lamb biryani is excellent.

Location: 11th Lane, off 1st St., Osu Ringway Estate, Accra

Telephone: 030 2771999





SUNSHINE SALADS

Despite what the name suggests, Sunshine doesn't just serve salads - it has an amazing selection of Indian food too, from bite-sized samosas to tasty curries. Ideal for lunch.



Location: Osu, Oxford Street

Telephone: 302 780599 or 024 4383064





TANDOOR THE GRILL

Charming outdoor setting in a quiet location in Labone (not far from Melting Moments/Fine Things). The food is good and reasonably priced. They also have Indian beers and lassi. Popular with volunteers and other expats, ideal for groups as the food is good to share.

Location: F157/5 Soula Loop, North Labone, Accra

Telephone: 024 3151417

Facebook: Tandoor Ghana





MOTI MAHAL - KUMASI

A la carte Indian cuisine, authentic and pricey - one of the only Indian restaurants in Kumasi.



Location: Southern Bypass Road, south of Adum

Facebook: Moti Mahal Restaurant, Kumasi