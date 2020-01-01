FAST FOOD RESTAURANTS

If the amount of fast-food restaurants opening up in Ghana is anything to go by, chicken and fried rice seems to be overtaking kenkey as a staple of the Ghanaian diet. From roadside vendors to international chains like Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), chicken and fried rice features on every menu and is sold on every street corner. Below is a lost is a list of all the gut-busting fast food restaurants in Accra. None of the international chains have spread beyond Accra - yet!







BARCELOS

Barcelos franchise is available at three locations in Accra, serving flame grilled chicken in a variety of different ways.

Location: Accra Mall food court & 5th Lane, Osu (behind Frankie's)

Telephone: 030 2823089, 030 2823090. Osu - 030 2939045





CHICKEN REPUBLIC





Similar to most franchised chicken joints, also serves Ghanaian staples like jollof rice.

Location: Ring Road Central opposite Busy Internet; Oxford St, Osu; Spintex Rd

Telephone: Osu - 030 2767268; Ring Road Central - 030 2233869; Spintex Rd - 030 281709

Website: www.chicken-republic.com





FRANKIE'S





One of the country's oldest fast food hangouts serving burgers, pizzas, fries and milkshakes as well as Lebanese fast food.

Location: Oxford St, Osu, Accra & Accra Mall food court

Telephone: 030 277 3567, Delivery - 024 418 8444, Accra Mall - 024 957 0000

Website: www.frankiesghana.com





KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN (KFC)



Further satisfying Accra's love for fried chicken, KFC is now available at four locations across Accra.





Location: Oxford Street (corner of 17th Lane) Osu; North Industrial Area; Community 18 Junction, Spintex Rd; Marina Mall, Airport City





PAPA'S PIZZA





Big pizzas, a variety of toppings and very reasonably priced. Look out for cheap Monday deals and three-for-two offers on Wednesdays! They also do tasty wings and now deliver too. Has a drive-thru feel as they come to your car to take your order.

Location: Near American House, Freetown Avenue, East Legon - visible from the road.

Telephone: 020 6368703, 024 1150555, 024 8820535,

Opening Hours:

Website: www.papaspizza.getafricaonline.com

Facebook: Papaspizza Ghana



PAPAYE





The McDonald's of Ghana, Papaye's red and yellow frontage is instantly recognisable. Excellent grilled and crispy-fried chicken, fried fish and grilled fish kebabs. Very inexpensive, take away or eat in.

Location: Oxford Street, Osu; Spintex Road; Tesano

Telephone: Osu 030 2773754, Spintex - 030 2810990



PETER PAN

Interesting mix of fried chicken, smoothies and takeaway sushi. Very reasonably priced. Chicken wrap highly recommended. Now at four locations in Accra and Tema.





Locations: Dzorwulu, near Aphrodisiac nightclub; A&C Shopping Mall; Hospital Road, Tema; Madina

Facebook: Peter Pan