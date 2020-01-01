ITALIAN RESTAURANTS

All the restaurants listed below serve delicious Italian pastas and pizza, ranging from the afforable Kokrobite Garden to the pricey Osteria Michelangelo.

IL CAVALIERE PAZZO

Pricey but authentic Italian food set in the grounds of the exclusive Accra Polo Club development near the airport.

Location: Accra Polo Club, behind Woolworths

Telephone: 024 6767777

Facebook: Il Cavaliere Pazzo





MAMMA MIA





Wood-fired, thin-crusted pizza and great pasta are served at this atmospheric open-air restaurant in Osu. You can also choose to sit in the air-conditioned dining room. Also does takeaway. Service tends to be fast unless it is very busy.

Location: 7th Lane (side street off Oxford Street), Osu, Accra. Look for sign boards giving directions.

Telephone: 024 4264151

Website: Mamma Mia Accra

Facebook: Mamma Mia Ghana





OSTERIA MICHELANGELO





Trattoria-style restaurant serving pricey but delicious food. Call ahead as reservations are often required.

Location: 3 Nortei Ababio Loop, Airport Residential, Accra

Telephone: 030 2762792, 030 2762791





KOKROBITE GARDEN

A wonderful Italian-run guesthouse in Kokrobite, 25km outside of Accra. Franco and his wife Caye serve up authentic Italian pizzas and handmade pastas (as well as delicious chocolate cake and iced tea) in their beautiful garden restaurant. Well worth the visit if you find yourself at Kokrobite beach.

Location: Kokrobite, near Big Milly's Backyard

Website: Kokrobite Garden