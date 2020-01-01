EUROPEAN RESTAURANTS
After Italian restaurants, French restaurants dominate our list of European restaurants. The standard of French food available in Accra is excellent.
FRENCH RESTAURANTS:
LA CHAUMIERE
Excellent French food, pleasant atmosphere, central location - pricey but worth it.
Telephone: 030 2772408, 024 4802013 (not open every day and closes in July, so call ahead)
LA TERRASSE CREPERIE
Location: Abotsi Street, East Legon
Telephone: 054 3409180, 030 2544176
Website: www.laterrassecreperie.com
Facebook: La Terrasse Creperie
LE MUST
Lovely French food, good wine list and decent service. Le Must has recently been renovated and is under new management. Does catering and hosts small private events.
Location: Orphan Crescent, North Labone, Accra
Telephone: 030 2785731
Website: Le Must France
Facebook: Le Must Restaurant
LE TANDEM
Expensive but delicious food. The owner is often around and is very attentive.
Telephone: 030 2762959
THE ORANGERY
Small creperie in an unlikely location in Adabraka, near Nkrumah Circle. Extensive menu with unusual but delicious dishes.
Location: NearTrust Towers and Hits FM radio in Adabraka near Asylum Down
Telephone: 030 2232988
DUTCH:
ROBI'S DUTCH PUB
Robi's is the only authentic Dutch restaurant in Ghana serving up chilled Dutch beers and snacks in the quiet environs of Labone.
Locations: 14 Dade Street, Labone, Accra
Email: info@dutchpub.com
Website: www.dutchpub.com
BRITISH:
THE HONEYSUCKLE
As close to a British pub as you can get in Accra - pool tables, fully stocked bar, jovial company and good pub grub.
Location: Ring Road, Osu, across from the Police Headquarters.
Telephone: 030 2780774, 027 5556006