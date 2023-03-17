‘You don’t qualify to be president' – KNUST lecturer rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambitions

General News of Friday, 17 March 2023

A Political Science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr Kwasi Boateng, has asked Ghanaians to ignore the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong because he lacks the moral and political qualification to lead the country.



According to him, the Assin Central Member of Parliament has been captured on tape on several occasions, insulting the intelligence of Ghanaians, including his own party members.



He asserted that Kennedy Agyapong lacks the basic presidential skills and qualifications per the country’s cultural and moral standards.



“He doesn’t have the moral responsibility to even lead this country because he is on record to have insulted women and used unprintable words against some people, including persons within his own government. So, that man is just not serious, he should forget about his presidential ambitions,” he said.



Speaking in an interview with Akoma FM on March 14, 2023, Dr Kwasi Boateng also urged Ghanaians to consider a candidate who has the political will to steer the affairs of the country in the 2024 general elections.



The likes of Kennedy Agyapong, Kwabena Agyapong, Joe Ghartey, Dr Afriyie Akoto and Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Francis Addai-Nimoh and Kofi Konadu Apraku have all announced their bids for the NPP flagbearership.



However, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia who is yet to officially announce his bid is tipped as a lead contender in the race.



