I don’t trust any politician – Ken Agyapong on lessons from 2023 primaries

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has disclosed that he does not trust all politicians because of the experiences he has had over the years.



According to him, several instances of backstabbing by people he helped to build politically led him to conclude that no one must be trusted in politics.



He specifically cited mistreatment that he suffered at the hands of people he had helped to rise to Parliament and, in some cases, to the ministerial level to buttress his point.



“I have experience, and especially what happened during the primaries, I don’t trust anybody. So, whatever offer you give me (as vice president to Bawumia), I am sorry. I don’t trust anybody…. I will not allow myself to be used by anybody again… I would not allow anybody to treat me like I am trash,” he submitted on the KSM show.



Asked whether he did not trust people generally or those in politics, he responded: “I have learnt my lesson; I don’t trust anybody; you can be anybody if I don’t want to do it, you can’t convince me.



“I will say politicians (all of them cannot be trusted) because you can help somebody to get a position, and when he gets the position, he forgets how he started and to protect his position, he goes against you and that is what I learnt,” he stressed.



Agyapong lost his bid to lead the NPP into the 2024 presidential elections to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in primaries held in November 2023.



While insisting he was not bitter at the outcome, he has refused to contribute resources to the campaign adding that Bawumia was not an enemy of his except that people around Bawumia continued to disrespect him.



Agyapong has serially boasted about the massive investments he has made towards NPP campaigns over the years.



