You are here: HomeNews2024 03 01Article 1919537

General News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: Part 2 of Kennedy Agyapong on KSM Show

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (7)

Listen to Article

Former NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong play videoFormer NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong

This week’s edition of the KSM Show is a continuation of the interview with former New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

On last week’s episode, Kennedy Agyapong spoke about his experience in the 2023 flagbearer race, including his vision and feelings of betrayal.

The interview continues this week with host KSM posing questions about the personal life, politics, and presidential ambitions of the career politician and businessman.

Watch the interview below: