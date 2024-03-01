Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: How Supreme Court Justices ruled

General News of Friday, 1 March 2024
Earlier this week, a five-member Supreme Court panel threw out a defamation suit against Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong.
The Apex court had been petitioned by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas after a lower court last year ruled in the MP's favour over the matter.
Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo was presiding in a case whose full ruling is yet to be published by the court.
According to a Daily Guide Newspaper report, three Justices ruled in favour of the lawmaker, while two agreed with the journalist.
Below is how the voting went
Petition rejected
Justice Gertrude Torkornoo - Chief Justice
Justice Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu and
Justice Samuel Asiedu
In favour of appeal
Justice Issifu Imoro Tanko Amadu and
Justice Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi
