Wontumi fired gunshots at Assin North why hasn't IGP Dampare arrested him? - Joseph Yamin asks

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yamin, has refuted claims in the media that the Ghana Police Service did so well with the way they managed the Assin North by-election.



According to him, so many things went wrong that the NDC has decided not to talk about because it had no effect on the choice of the people of Assin North.



Speaking in a viral video shared on Facebook, the NDC national organiser said that even though the police barred persons including its officers from possessing guns at polling stations of the by-elections, leading figures of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) went around with them (guns).



He added that one of the NPP persons who had a gun was the party’s Ashanti Regional chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (a.k.a Chairman Wontumi), who even fired a shot which vandalised a vehicle of an NDC member.



“We are silent on the Assin North, not because the IGP help anyone. If we want to talk about how the police helped the NPP, we may not be going anywhere. That is why we have been quiet because, in the end, we won the elections which every Ghanaian was looking for.



“That is why we have left everything, order than that why has IGP Dampare not arrested Wontumi and Owusu Bempeh for showing weapons, holding weapons and going round with them when police officers didn’t have the chance to hold weapons?



“They held it (the weapons) and they didn’t just hold it, they fired it. The police are aware of this, they (the police) saw it. The cars they fired at were sent to the police station,” he said.



Watch a video of the NDC organiser's remarks below(from 1:00):







