Assin North by-election: Be happy that your roads are getting fixed - Allotey Jacobs to residents

Politics of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has condemned the behaviour of the residents in Assin North constituency who refused to allow a grader to level and improve their roads.



A video recently surfaced on internet showing a group of people blocking a contractor from grading their roads which they say had been abandoned until now that there is going to be a by-election in the constituency.



The resident's protest is to send a message to the government and politicians that they cannot take them for granted.



However, Allotey Jacobs feels this approach was wrong.



To him, the residents should rather be happy that their roads are getting fixed and whether or not the road construction is expedited because of the by-election is inconsequential to the purpose for which the project is being done.



He noted that the protest are all plots by political opponents to make the government unpopular but wondered why the residents would fall for such political machinations.



"People shouldn't be discouraged that because of by-election, development projects are coming to the area. We should encourage it but find a very nice way for them to vote for you. But for some people to be organized to prevent a grader from grading their roads, then you are not seeking the welfare of the people," he said on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show.