Assin North by-election: NPP candidate reportedly paying light bills of residents

The Assin North Constituency is now the centre of attention in the world of politics in Ghana because of the ensuing parliamentary by-election in the constituency.



Bigwigs in the two leading political parties, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have trooped to Assin North canvassing for votes.



Reports indicate that the two parties are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to win the Assin North seat which was declared vacant after the NDC candidate, James Gyakye Quayson, was ousted from parliament following a ruling by the Supreme Court of Ghana that he was not qualified to contest in the 2020 election.



While the NPP government is doing its part to ensure that its candidate, Charles Opoku, wins the election, which is scheduled for June 29, 2023, by continuing the stalled projects in the constituency, the candidate himself is not sitting aloof.



According to a news report by Okay FM, Charles Opoku is now paying for the renewal of the National Health Insurance Cards (NHIS) as well as the registration of new users.



The report added that Opoku is also paying off electricity tariff arrears owed by residents he visits.



“Charles Opoku is registering the constituents to the National Health Insurance Scheme. Aside from that his campaign team is moving from house to house and if you owe electricity tariffs, they will pay it for you,” the UTV Central Regional correspondent, Ibrahim Dadzie, said in Twi.



It is not clear whether the actions of the NPP candidate, if are true, amount to vote buying.



