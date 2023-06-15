Meet the only woman daring to contest in the Assin North by-election

Politics of Thursday, 15 June 2023

The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) has put forward a woman candidate to contest in the upcoming Assin North by-election.



This was contained in a Daily Graphic report dated Thursday, June 15, 2023.



The candidate whose name is given as Bernice Enyonam Sefenu seeks to contest the New Patriotic Party candidate, Charles Opoku and New Democratic Congress candidate, James Gyakye Quayson to become the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Assin North Constituency.



This brings the number of parliamentary candidates for the by-elections to three.



General Secretary to the party, Jerry Owusu Appauh, is quoted to have said that the LPG party remains committed to contest and win the by-election as it prepares for the 2024 general election.



“We wish to reiterate our commitment to contest and win the by-election as we prepare to win the 2024 election to better the lives of Ghanaians” he said.



He thus calls on the supporters of the party and residents of Assin North to vote massively for the party’s parliamentary candidate, Bernice Enyonam Sefenu.



The fierce by-election is necessitated because of a Supreme Court ruling on May 17, 2023, that ordered Parliament to expunge the name James Gyakye Quayson from its records as the MP for Assin North on the charge of holding a dual citizenship.



However, the NDC is presenting Gyakye Quayson as their candidate of choice in the upcoming by-election slated for June 27, 2023.



