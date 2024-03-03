Why are you leaving me behind? – Bawumia’s 'cry' to Obiri Boahen that caused him to rescind decision to quit NPP

Politics of Sunday, 3 March 2024

Following the announcement of the members making up the manifesto committee of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign, Nana Obiri Boahen, a former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, revealed his intentions to quit the party.



In a viral audio recording, the NPP stalwart bemoaned being neglected by the party since the NPP assumed power in 2017 and further accused Dr Bawumia of refusing to recognise his efforts in supporting his flagbearer bid.



Following his public outburst, Nana Obiri Boahen has been named co-chair of the manifesto sub-committee on local government and has since rescinded his decision to quit the NPP.



According to a report by Wontumionline.com Obiri Boahen decided to abandon his decision to leave the NPP after a conversation with Dr Bawumia.



Nana Obiri Boahen according to the report shared details of his conversation in which Dr Bawumia pleaded with him not to abandon him and his campaign.



“Bawumia called me and he asked me you have brought your train and I am the passenger so why are you leaving me behind,” the report quoted the former deputy general secretary as saying.



Nana Obiri Boahen prior to the NPP flagbearer race declared that his sole mission is to see Dr Mahamudu Bawumia elected as the party’s presidential candidate for 2024.



Describing himself as the captain of the Bawumia campaign train, Nana Obiri Boahen expressed his displeasure when his name did not appear in the party’s national campaign team and manifesto committee.



He had threatened to quit the NPP and contest the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate.



