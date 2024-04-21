Ghana will embark on space exploration during Bawumia's second term - Wontumi reveals

General News of Sunday, 21 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has revealed that Ghana will undertake space exploration if the party remains in office beyond 2024.



Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Wontumi, said the historic feat will materialize only if Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is elected president in the 2024 elections.



According to him, President Bawumia will oversee the space exploration plans if he wins reelection in 2028.



"Under Bawumia's presidency, when he is going for his second term, we will announce that Ghana has the capacity to also go to space," Wontumi stated in a radio interview.



Bawumia will lead the NPP as flagbearer for the 2024 presidential elections. His main contender will be former president John Dramani Mahama.



While Bawumia is looking to take over from his boss, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Mahama is making his fourth straight jab at the top job.



Watch Wontumi's claims in the video below:





Ghana will announce its readiness to build rockets and go to space for the first time after Dr Mahamudu Bawumia wins this year's election. - Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Chairman Wontumi. pic.twitter.com/fhS0rC4OEb — EDHUB????ℹ (@eddie_wrt) April 19, 2024

SARA